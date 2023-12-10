Denied tickets, TS Cong leaders now seek MLC seats, nominated posts

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A week after assuming power, the Congress and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy face the challenge of allocation of MLC seats and nominated posts to those who had expected tickets for the Assembly elections.Sources said that over 20 leaders are vying for MLC seats, while more than hundred are demanding nominated posts.

Several MLC seats are currently vacant in the state, including two under the Governor’s quota and two from the resignation of members elected to the Assembly from the BRS. Additionally, the MLA quota MLCs — Kadiyam Srihari and Padi Koushik Reddy, who were elected to the Assembly — have resigned.

Congress MLA Kasireddy Narayan Reddy from Kalwakurthy, an MLC under the local body quota, has also vacated his seat. Furthermore, Jangaon MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy resigned as MLC under the Graduates quota.

With a total of six vacant MLC posts, the government is expected to recommend two names for the Governor. For the two seats in the legislature quota, the Election Commission of India (ECI) must issue a notification for polls. The other vacancies from the local body (Mahbubnagar) and the graduate quota will also likely be addressed through ECI notifications.

200 vie for 56 posts

On the other hand, over 200 leaders are expecting to become the chairperson of corporations. Telangana has 56 corporations, and many leaders, who were disappointed over not being allocated tickets to contest in the Assembly polls, have been assured of nominated positions by the party high command. These leaders are now engaging with followers and the party leadership to expedite the appointment process.

According to sources, Congress leaders are deliberating on factors such as monthly salary, facilities accompanying the chairmanship and protocol matters. Insights from former chairpersons and officials are being sought to make informed decisions.

Additionally, there are discussions about executive bodies, where around 40 positions may be available as members of commissions, boards or committees, bringing the total number of accommodated leaders to around 95 to 100.

