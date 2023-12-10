KCR to be Leader of the Opposition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was on Saturday elected the BRS Legislature Party (BRSLP) leader. With this, KCR will act as the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly.

The BRSLP, which met under the chairmanship of BRS secretary-general K Keshava Rao, unanimously elected KCR as its leader. As KCR is hospitalised, he could not attend the meeting. Former Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy proposed the name of KCR as BRSLP leader, which was seconded by Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Kadiyam Srihari.

Though it was speculated that KT Rama Rao, Harish Rao or K Srihari would be made the BRSLP leader, KCR was elected to the post. Some senior MLAs of the BRS may be appointed as deputy leaders. Meanwhile, Rama Rao did not take oath as MLA on Friday as he was busy tending to his father at the hospital.

Meanwhile, BRS MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, K Srihari and Padi Kaushik Reddy submitted their resignations to Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy as they have been elected to the Assembly. The Council Chairman accepted their resignation.

KCR’s health stable: Doctors

Meanwhile, KCR, who underwent surgery on Friday, started walking with the help of a walker in the hospital.A health bulletin released by Yashoda Hospital said that KCR is medically stable: “He is pain-free and rested well through the day. He is being continuously assessed and monitored by a multidisciplinary team of doctors. As per standard international practice guidelines of early ambulation which prescribes that the patient be made to walk within 12 hours, Rao was mobilised from the bed and was made to walk under the supervision of the orthopaedic surgeon and physiotherapy team,” the bulletin said.

