MTech student poses as TS CM’s protocol officer, swindles Rs 8.1 L from tax consultant in land scam

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Abdullapurmet police apprehended an MTech student, identified as Busi Praveen Sai, who posed as a protocol officer from the chief minister’s office, on Saturday. He targeted Mallampally Veerabhadra Rao, a tax consultant, whom he persuaded into believing that he was offering government land at a reduced price. Employing fake identifications, Sai exploited Veerabhadra’s trust, resulting in a significant financial loss for the victim.

According to police, the accused and the victim were acquainted through a mutual friend. Sai initially gained the victim’s confidence by presenting forged identification, claiming to be a protocol officer.

With the victim convinced of Sai’s authenticity, the accused proposed a deal to sell government land at a discounted rate, enticing Veerabhadra with the promise of acquiring valuable property.

Subsequently, a deal was struck between the victim and the accused, agreeing to purchase the land for a sum of Rs 25 lakh. To seal the deal, the victim made an initial advance payment of Rs 2.1 lakh, followed by an additional Rs 6 lakh at the supposed location of the land.It was only when Veerabhadra observed construction activity at the site that suspicions arose.

Fearing he had fallen victim to a fraudulent scheme, Veerabhadra confronted the accused, leading him to realise the gravity of the situation. He then reported the incident to the Vanasthalipuram police.Upon receiving the complaint, the police initiated an investigation into the matter and nabbed the accused.

During the arrest, police seized several incriminating items, including an fake identification card claiming affiliation with the chief minister’s camp office in Begumpet,state government symbol stickers, MLA car pass tickets, joining letters from the Department of Intelligence, home minister letterhead papers, police logo stickers, and a no-objection certificate (NOC) for lease land registration document.

