President Murmu to explore Bhudan Pochampally Ikkat artistry Dec 20

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Bhudan Pochampally in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on December 20. The visit aims to showcase the traditional artistry of Bhudan Pochampally Ikkat clothes, weaving and the lifestyle of its skilled artisans. The concerned officials said that before her visit to Pochampally on December 20, the President will spend a winter vacation in Bollaram, Hyderabad, arriving on December 18.

During her week-long tour in Bhudan Pochampally, Murmu will acquaint herself with the intricate handloom products, witness the art of weaving, and gain insights into the lives of the skilled workers. A special meeting with as many as 500 handloom artisans has been arranged for the President to address.

Further highlighting the local talent, officials mentioned that among the recipients of Sant Kabir and Padma Shri national awards in the combined Nalgonda district, a select group of five to ten individuals will participate in a face-to-face interaction with the President during her visit.

Additionally, an exhibition will showcase the exceptional craftsmanship of Telangana under the guidance of Telangana Handloom and Textiles.The display will feature a variety of handloom fabrics such as Gollabhama, Pochampalli Ikkat, Narayanapeta, Gadwala, and Puttapaka Telia handkerchiefs, reflecting the excellence of Telangana’s rich textile heritage.

