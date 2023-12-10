Home States Telangana

Telangana CM gives Rs 2 crore cheque to boxing champion Nikhat Zareen

Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka presented a cheque for Rs 2 crore to boxing champion  Nikhat Zareen towards her preparations for the next year’s Paris Olympics.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy hands over a cheque for `2 crore to two-time world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka presented a cheque for Rs 2 crore to boxing champion Nikhat Zareen towards her preparations for the next year’s Paris Olympics. She won a gold medal in the Women’s World Boxing Championships a few months ago and a bronze in the recent Asian games in Hangzhou, China. Zareen hails from Nizamabad.

She won a gold medal at the 2011 AIBA Women’s Youth & Junior World Boxing Championships held in Antalya.Nikhat Zareen also won a gold medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Seethakka, Konda Surekha and others were present on the occasion.

