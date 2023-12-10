Home States Telangana

Telangana HC summons medical & health dept principal secy in contempt case

The contempt petition was filed by the Healthcare Reforms Doctors’ Association, challenging the appointment of Dr K Ramesh Reddy as the in-charge DME through a G.O which was suspended by the HC.

Published: 10th December 2023 10:36 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has issued a notice for contempt proceedings against principal secretary of health and medical department Syed Ali Murtuza Rizvi and in-charge director of medical education (DME) Dr K Ramesh Reddy, for their alleged violation of a court order passed on April 24 and directed them to appear before the court at 10.30 am on December 21.

The contempt petition was filed by the Healthcare Reforms Doctors’ Association, represented by its president Dr K Mahesh, challenging the appointment of Dr K Ramesh Reddy as the in-charge DME through a Government Order (G.O) which was suspended by the high court on April 24. The court directed the authorities concerned to fill the post of DME strictly in accordance with the rules.

Advocate Sama Sandeep Reddy, appearing for the petitioner, argued that despite the court’s order the officials failed to take necessary steps to fill the position lawfully. Sama Sandeep Reddy highlighted the apparent disregard for the court’s directive, noting that the post remained unfilled as of December 2023.

In the counter filed by Syed Ali Murtuza Rizvi, it was contended that steps were being taken to fill the DME post for Telangana after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. After hearing both parties, the court found merit in the petitioner’s arguments and issued a notice. The court directed Syed Ali Murtuza Rizvi and Dr K Ramesh Reddy to attend the HC in person on December 21 and continue to do so on all subsequent days until final orders are passed in the case.

