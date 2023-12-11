Bandi to be back in action after Sankranti

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who suffered a defeat in the recent Assembly elections, is reportedly gearing up to shift his focus back to Karimnangar Lok Sabha constituency. According to sources, Sanjay will be seeking re-election from Karimnagar LS segment and is preparing for the constituency-wise meetings, which are scheduled to start by the end of this month. “As part of a 45-day action plan, Bandi Sanjay would be reaching out to the people and start campaigning after Sankranti. He is planning to cover seven Assembly segments that fall under the Karimnagar LS constituency,” sources said.

The Karimnagar LS segment is spread across five districts, covering a total of 40 mandals and 671 villages. There are a total of 16,51,534 voters in this constituency. Meanwhile, Mudhol MLA Rama Rao Patel met Sanjay Kumar on Saturday. The duo reportedly discussed several matters related to the recent Assembly elections as well as the upcoming LS polls during their meeting, which lasted for more than 30 minutes.

