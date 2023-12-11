Home States Telangana

Congress govt will fulfil all 6 guarantees within 100 days, say Bhatti & Co

Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Thummala Nageswara Rao on Sunday assured that the remaining four assurances too will be fulfilled within the next 100 days.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Thummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy get a rousing welcome at Nayakangudem near Khammam on Sunday

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Stating that the ‘praja sarkar’ of the Congress has already launched two of the six guarantees it promised to the people of Telangana, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Thummala Nageswara Rao on Sunday assured that the remaining four assurances too will be fulfilled within the next 100 days.

The trio visited the erstwhile Khammam district for the first time after taking oath as ministers.Speaking on the occasion, they said that the main agenda of their ‘praja sarkar’ is to create wealth and distribute it among the people.

“Our government would work for the wellbeing of the people,” they said.“As promised, we have already fulfilled two guarantees — the free bus travel scheme for women and the Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme that provides Rs 10 lakh health insurance cover. The implementation of these two schemes immediately after forming the government is a slap on the face of BRS leaders, who said that our guarantees have no warranty,” they added.They also assured that the government would also initiate measures to resolve all the farming and housing related issues.

House sites for journalists

Referring specifically to issue of allotting house sites to journalists, the ministers said: “The previous government refused to address the issue though the Supreme Court gave a favourable judgment.”Without going into the details, the three Congress leaders also said that it was the previous Congress governments which allotted house sites to the journalists.

Meanwhile, the deputy CM and the two ministers expressed their gratitude to the people of Khammam for ensuring the Congress’ victory in nine out of 10 Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile district and for voting the grand old party to power.

When they visited Palvancha town, Kothagudem District Collector Priyanka Ala welcomed the three ministers at the ITC Guesthouse and local MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao felicitated them.Later in the day, the ministers visited Ramalayam and performed special pujas after temple EO L Ramadevi and other authorities gave them a traditional welcome.

