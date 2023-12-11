Give priority to education sector, demand teachers in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Teachers in the state are optimistic that the education department being under the purview of the Chief Minister will result in heightened priority for the education sector. A state-level meeting of the Telangana State United Teachers Federation was convened on Sunday regarding this matter.The meeting addressed crucial issues encompassing the filling of vacant posts, reforming the monitoring system, and prioritising infrastructure development.

During the meeting, State Chief Secretary Chava Ravi highlighted that the monitoring system has been severely hampered due to the previous government’s neglect of teachers’ service rules for nearly a decade. To address this, it was recommended that the immediate focus of the government should be on appointing District Education Officer (DEO) and additional Deputy DEO for all mandals. Emphasis was also laid on filling Headmaster positions in all schools.

Chava Ravi emphasised the need for the government to create a conducive environment for positive and democratic discussions with unions regarding issues related to Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Gurukula, contracts, and transfers.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Teachers in the state are optimistic that the education department being under the purview of the Chief Minister will result in heightened priority for the education sector. A state-level meeting of the Telangana State United Teachers Federation was convened on Sunday regarding this matter.The meeting addressed crucial issues encompassing the filling of vacant posts, reforming the monitoring system, and prioritising infrastructure development. During the meeting, State Chief Secretary Chava Ravi highlighted that the monitoring system has been severely hampered due to the previous government’s neglect of teachers’ service rules for nearly a decade. To address this, it was recommended that the immediate focus of the government should be on appointing District Education Officer (DEO) and additional Deputy DEO for all mandals. Emphasis was also laid on filling Headmaster positions in all schools. Chava Ravi emphasised the need for the government to create a conducive environment for positive and democratic discussions with unions regarding issues related to Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Gurukula, contracts, and transfers.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp