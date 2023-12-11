Home States Telangana

Give priority to education sector, demand teachers in Telangana

A state-level meeting of the Telangana State United Teachers Federation was convened on Sunday regarding this matter.T

Published: 11th December 2023 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2023 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

teacher, student, school

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Teachers in the state are optimistic that the education department being under the purview of the Chief Minister will result in heightened priority for the education sector. A state-level meeting of the Telangana State United Teachers Federation was convened on Sunday regarding this matter.The meeting addressed crucial issues encompassing the filling of vacant posts, reforming the monitoring system, and prioritising infrastructure development.

During the meeting, State Chief Secretary Chava Ravi highlighted that the monitoring system has been severely hampered due to the previous government’s neglect of teachers’ service rules for nearly a decade. To address this, it was recommended that the immediate focus of the government should be on appointing District Education Officer (DEO) and additional Deputy DEO for all mandals. Emphasis was also laid on filling Headmaster positions in all schools.

Chava Ravi emphasised the need for the government to create a conducive environment for positive and democratic discussions with unions regarding issues related to Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Gurukula, contracts, and transfers.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp