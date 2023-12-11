Home States Telangana

Kishan questions Rahul’s ‘silence’ on black money seized from Cong MP

Published: 11th December 2023 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2023 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

State BJP president G Kishan Reddy addresses the media in Hyderabad on Sunday | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Launching a scathing attack on the Congress over the recent Income Tax raid at its MP Dhiraj Sahu’s properties in Jharkhand and Odisha, BJP state chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that “this is the reputation” of the Congress.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Kishan asked why Rahul Gandhi is “silent” on Dhiraj Sahu’s illegal earnings. Describing Sahu as a “black money hero”, he said that the Jharkhand MP is close to Rahul Gandhi and alleged that Sahu supported and fulfilled all the requirements of the Bharat Jodo Yatra last year.

“This is an example of how Congress leaders have looted the country. We demand that the Congress and Rahul Gandhi give an explanation to the people as to why the party nominated him thrice to the Rajya Sabha,” he said.Stating that Sahu declared Rs 34 crore as his assets in his Rajya Sabha polls affidavit in 2018, the BJP state chief wanted to know how he was able to accumulate so much “black money”.

“Why is there no reaction from you when the Income Tax department raids the offices of your party MP? Why have you not posted on social media?” he asked and demanded that Rahul Gandhi respond to the people of this country.

Official sources on Saturday said that the amount seized from premises linked to Sahu has reached Rs 290 crore, making it the “highest-ever” black money haul by any agency in a single operation.  Attacking the Karnataka Congress, Kishan alleged that several business establishments are being closed in that state and are being shifted to other places due to “corrupt practices” of the state government.

