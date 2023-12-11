Police probe ‘theft’ of files from govt office

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There was an alleged attempt to steal files from the State Council of Educational Research and Training, Basheerbagh on Saturday. Notably, the office of former education minister Sabita Indra Reddy was on the same premises.

Abids police station inspector T Narsimha Raju told TNIE that the police were not present at the spot when the incident occured as suggested by some reports.“The office attenders were shifting furniture and other scrap material in an auto. There were no files in the the three-wheeler,” the inspector said.“But considering the recent events, we have booked a case under sections of trespassing and attempted theft. An investigation is currently underway,” he added.

On Friday, several official documents were reportedly destroyed or stolen from the department of animal husbandry in Shantinagar. The office watchman, while on his routine rounds, found that the room of the former officer on special duty (OSD) was open and files were strewn all over the floor. The CCTV cameras and a digital video recorder were also found in a damaged condition.

On the suspicion that valuable documents might have been stolen, the Nampally police booked a case against Kalyan Rao, OSD to former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and four others under IPC sections of 448 (trespass), 477 (destruction of valuable security) and 427 (mischief causing damage).

Coincidentally, the case was booked on Saturday and two of the accused were computer operators and two office attenders.A week earlier, a similar attempt was made in the office of former excise minister V Srinivas Goud, where a vehicle was found transporting files and furniture.The vehicle was intercepted by a group of students from Osmania University.Here too, the Saifabad police said furniture and other materials were shifted from the office.

