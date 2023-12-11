Praja Darbar will be held in all districts, says Ponnam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday said that the Praja Darbar, being conducted by the Congress government to resolve people’s grievances, will be held in all the districts in the near future. Speaking to the media, he said that people were not even allowed to enter the Secretariat and Pragati Bhavan (now Praja Bhavan) during the BRS rule to air their grievances.

“Now, the situation has changed. The Congress government is in place and it is ready to address the people’s issues,” the minister said.Referring to the free bus travel scheme for women, launched on Saturday, he said: “Women are travelling on more than 9,000 buses. Over 45 lakh women are reaping the benefits of this schemes per day.”

“The government has already implemented two of the six promises given by Sonia Gandhi at Tukkuguda Vijayabheri Sabha,” he added.Hitting back at the BRS leaders for criticising the Congress government on various issues, he said: “From the way the former ministers are speaking, it looks like they have lost not only power but also their discretion. They should remember that we have formed the government just a few days ago.”

