SCCL elections: Rahul Gandhi likely to address public meeting next week

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Buoyed by the victory in the Assembly polls, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to campaign in the upcoming Singareni coal belt recognised trade union elections, which are scheduled for December 27. The Wayanad MP is expected to address a public meeting, either in Peddapalli or Ramagundam, in support of the party-affiliated trade union, Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), next week, said sources.

Congress and INTUC leaders are making arrangements for Rahul’s campaign in the erstwhile Karimnagar and Adilabad districts.The total number of votes at stake is 45,000, spanning across Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Bhupalapally, Kothagudem and Khammam districts. In the 2017 polls, the BRS-backed Telangana Boggugani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) won nine out of the 11 areas.

However, in the recent Assembly elections, the Congress, along with its ally CPI, won nine of the total 10 seats in the coal belt while the BRS won only one. The grand old party will look to capitalise on the wave of Congress support while the pink party is looking to sway the voters in their favour with the TBGKS already starting its campaign in the region.

The grand old party’s alliance partners, such as the CPI, and other trade unions have also begun campaigning for the the upcoming elections.INTUC leaders are optimistic about winning the elections, bolstered by the support for the Congress government in the state.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Buoyed by the victory in the Assembly polls, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to campaign in the upcoming Singareni coal belt recognised trade union elections, which are scheduled for December 27. The Wayanad MP is expected to address a public meeting, either in Peddapalli or Ramagundam, in support of the party-affiliated trade union, Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), next week, said sources. Congress and INTUC leaders are making arrangements for Rahul’s campaign in the erstwhile Karimnagar and Adilabad districts.The total number of votes at stake is 45,000, spanning across Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Bhupalapally, Kothagudem and Khammam districts. In the 2017 polls, the BRS-backed Telangana Boggugani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) won nine out of the 11 areas. However, in the recent Assembly elections, the Congress, along with its ally CPI, won nine of the total 10 seats in the coal belt while the BRS won only one. The grand old party will look to capitalise on the wave of Congress support while the pink party is looking to sway the voters in their favour with the TBGKS already starting its campaign in the region.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The grand old party’s alliance partners, such as the CPI, and other trade unions have also begun campaigning for the the upcoming elections.INTUC leaders are optimistic about winning the elections, bolstered by the support for the Congress government in the state. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp