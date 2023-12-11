Home States Telangana

Telangana: Extension given to chairpersons of 54 corporations cancelled

The BRS government appointed some chairpersons just before the Assembly elections as the pink party could not give Assembly tickets to them.

Published: 11th December 2023 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2023 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy holds a meeting with the officials of the MCRHRD Institute in Hyderabad on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government on Sunday rescinded the earlier orders of the BRS government,  giving extension to chairpersons of as many as 54 corporations. The move will help the ruling Congress nominate new chairpersons to these corporations.

Several Congress leaders, who aspired for MLA tickets but could not get them for various reasons, might get an opportunity to become chairpersons of the corporations. The chairpersons of the corporations enjoy Cabinet rank. Those who failed to get berths in the Cabinet too may get an opportunity to head some important corporations.

While cancelling the appointments of the chairpersons, the government in its order said that “personnel engaged on contract, outsourcing and hire basis in the personal staff of chairpersons and members shall be terminated forthwith. The government employees drafted as personal staff as PA, PS and OSD etc., in their offices shall be repatriated forthwith”.

The BRS government appointed some chairpersons just before the Assembly elections as the pink party could not give Assembly tickets to them. For example, Thatikonda Rajaiah was appointed as chairperson of Rythu Bandhu.

Besides Rajaiah, some of the other chairpersons who were terminated were Veeda Rajini Saichand of Telangana State Warehousing Corporation,  Soma Bharath Kumar of Telangana State Dairy Development Co-operative Federation, Palle Ravi Kumar Goud of Telangana State Toddy Tapper Co-operative Finance Corporation, Samudrala Venugopala Chary of Telangana State Irrigation Development Corporation.It may be mentioned here that the government on Saturday cancelled the nomination of seven advisors to the government.

