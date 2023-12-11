Union Tourism minister G Kishan Reddy stresses need to promote domestic tourism

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Emphasising the need to take India’s tourism sector forward, Union Tourism minister G Kishan Reddy said that domestic tourism should be promoted. The Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is undertaking many initiatives in this regard, he added. Kishan Reddy was the chief guest at the ‘B2B Meet 2023 - Investment opportunities in the Hospitality and Tourism sector in South India and Northeastern states’ held in Hyderabad on Sunday.

He noted that the inflow of tourists to India from abroad has increased tremendously in the recent years and added that the recent G-20 summits have been very successful in attracting the attention of people from all walks of life. India’s cultural heritage, lifestyle, cuisines and tourist centres are known to all, he added.The minister also highlighted that the government is working towards improving connectivity to all the tourist destinations in the country.

Stating that the Global Tourist Investment Summit will be held in Delhi in the coming days, he said that the government is working hard to develop the villages in the border areas of India as tourist destinations and in order to increase employment opportunities, the government focusing on to increasing the number of homestays in many parts of India.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Emphasising the need to take India’s tourism sector forward, Union Tourism minister G Kishan Reddy said that domestic tourism should be promoted. The Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is undertaking many initiatives in this regard, he added. Kishan Reddy was the chief guest at the ‘B2B Meet 2023 - Investment opportunities in the Hospitality and Tourism sector in South India and Northeastern states’ held in Hyderabad on Sunday. He noted that the inflow of tourists to India from abroad has increased tremendously in the recent years and added that the recent G-20 summits have been very successful in attracting the attention of people from all walks of life. India’s cultural heritage, lifestyle, cuisines and tourist centres are known to all, he added.The minister also highlighted that the government is working towards improving connectivity to all the tourist destinations in the country. Stating that the Global Tourist Investment Summit will be held in Delhi in the coming days, he said that the government is working hard to develop the villages in the border areas of India as tourist destinations and in order to increase employment opportunities, the government focusing on to increasing the number of homestays in many parts of India.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp