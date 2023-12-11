Warangal Corporation reels under financial crisis as govt among property tax defaulters

u mahesh By

Express News Service

HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL: Officials from the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) are facing challenges in generating sufficient revenue beyond state and central government funding. Property taxes constitute the primary income source for the GWMC, but only 37% of the property tax has been collected so far, falling short of the Rs 99.60 crore target for the 2023-24 financial year.

In response to this shortfall, the GWMC taxation wing is planning a special drive against defaulters, particularly among the city’s commercial property owners. It is learnt that government offices within GWMC limits have also not cleared their pending taxes. According to GWMC tax wing officials, there are 100 major defaulters among private assessees, including both domestic and commercial properties.

Officials said that the R&B department, revenue, Kakatiya University (KU), and TSRTC must clear their tax arrears and associated penalties. The police department, Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL), and district court are expected to clear property taxes on time, they added.

Expressing dissatisfaction with this year’s property tax collection, GWMC commissioner Rizwanbasha Shaik instructed officials to identify defaulters, issue notices, and warned of potential criminal cases against those who fail to clear arrears. Shaik directed officials to monitor tax collection at the field level and provide daily progress reports. He anticipates that arrears will be recovered by January 5, 2024.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL: Officials from the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) are facing challenges in generating sufficient revenue beyond state and central government funding. Property taxes constitute the primary income source for the GWMC, but only 37% of the property tax has been collected so far, falling short of the Rs 99.60 crore target for the 2023-24 financial year. In response to this shortfall, the GWMC taxation wing is planning a special drive against defaulters, particularly among the city’s commercial property owners. It is learnt that government offices within GWMC limits have also not cleared their pending taxes. According to GWMC tax wing officials, there are 100 major defaulters among private assessees, including both domestic and commercial properties. Officials said that the R&B department, revenue, Kakatiya University (KU), and TSRTC must clear their tax arrears and associated penalties. The police department, Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL), and district court are expected to clear property taxes on time, they added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Expressing dissatisfaction with this year’s property tax collection, GWMC commissioner Rizwanbasha Shaik instructed officials to identify defaulters, issue notices, and warned of potential criminal cases against those who fail to clear arrears. Shaik directed officials to monitor tax collection at the field level and provide daily progress reports. He anticipates that arrears will be recovered by January 5, 2024. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp