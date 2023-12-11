Home States Telangana

Warangal Corporation reels under financial crisis as govt among property tax defaulters

In response to this shortfall, the GWMC taxation wing is planning a special drive against defaulters, particularly among the city’s commercial property owners.

Published: 11th December 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Home loan, Home tax , property tax , Loan

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL: Officials from the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) are facing challenges in generating sufficient revenue beyond state and central government funding. Property taxes constitute the primary income source for the GWMC, but only 37% of the property tax has been collected so far, falling short of the Rs 99.60 crore target for the 2023-24 financial year.

In response to this shortfall, the GWMC taxation wing is planning a special drive against defaulters, particularly among the city’s commercial property owners. It is learnt that government offices within GWMC limits have also not cleared their pending taxes. According to GWMC tax wing officials, there are 100 major defaulters among private assessees, including both domestic and commercial properties.

Officials said that the R&B department, revenue, Kakatiya University (KU), and TSRTC must clear their tax arrears and associated penalties. The police department, Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL), and district court are expected to clear property taxes on time, they added.

Expressing dissatisfaction with this year’s property tax collection, GWMC commissioner Rizwanbasha Shaik instructed officials to identify defaulters, issue notices, and warned of potential criminal cases against those who fail to clear arrears. Shaik directed officials to monitor tax collection at the field level and provide daily progress reports. He anticipates that arrears will be recovered by January 5, 2024.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation Property taxes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp