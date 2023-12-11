Home States Telangana

Welfare of SCCL workers hit as company sees dip in regular staff

There has been a decrease of approx 22K workers since state’s formation

Published: 11th December 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Singareni Collieries Company Limited
By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has witnessed a significant rise in contract workers and machinery while experiencing a consistent decline in the number of regular workforce annually. The company was established in the northern districts of Telangana, particularly in erstwhile  Adilabad district, spanning three divisions: Bellampally, Srirampur and Mandamarri.

During the Nizam rule and following its integration into the Indian union, Singareni had as many as 1.25 lakh workers, however, presently, the company has only 40,000.The company has turned to machinery and contract workers, yet the coal production has not been adversely affected. In fact, the machinery has helped raise coal production. Both the state and the central governments, along with trade unions, have contributed to reducing workforce, leading to allegations of neglecting welfare of the employees.

The recognised trade union leaders have failed in safeguarding the workers‘ welfare, while only a few unions have raised concerns but they have also seemed to ignore their pleas.After it was last conducted in 2017, the trade union elections faced delays thereafter. However, upon intervention by opposition-led trade union leaders approaching the high court, the elections are now scheduled for December 27 as per the court’s directive. The workers’ interest in these elections is notably low due to the perceived lack of commitment from unions and their leaders in addressing the welfare concerns of the workers, mainly regarding exemption from income tax.

The declining strength of the unions might impede future trade union elections, given the continuous decline in the number of workers. There are a total of  29 underground and 19 open-cast mines.Since the formation of Telangana, there has been a considerable decrease of as many as 22,000 workers in the company.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singareni Collieries Company Limited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp