A few other guarantees will be launched in TS on Congress formation day, says Venkat

Published: 12th December 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday said that the state government will launch a few other guarantees out of the remaining four they promised for the people of Telangana on December 28.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, he said: “We have already started two of the six guarantees. We are gearing up to implement a few of the remaining guarantees. They will be launched on December 28, marking the Congress Formation Day.”

“All the six guarantees would be implemented within 100 days. Indiramma Rajyam would be delivered in Telangana,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Venkat Reddy met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on Monday and requested him to accord permission for six laning of Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway. 

Reddy also requested the Union minister to upgrade 14 state roads into national highways and these include Mallepally-Nalgonda and Regional Ring Road (RRR) South-Choutuppal-Amangal-Shadngar-Sangaredddy. He also requested the Union minister to take up four-laning of Hyderabad-Kalwakurthy section of NH-765. 

He also urged the Centre to increase the allocation of Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) budget for Telangana. Earlier, he met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and submitted his resignation as an MP.

