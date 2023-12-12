APSFC issues notice to ex-MLA Jeevan Reddy

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : The Andhra Pradesh State Finance Corporation (APSFC) has reportedly issued notices to the family members of former Armoor BRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy, who owns the Jeevan Reddy Mall. The former MLA’s family took around Rs 20 crore loan from the financial institution in 2017 for the mall construction and failed to repay it. The former MLA’s family owes Rs 40 crore, including principal and interest, to the institution.

The corporation officials have issued notices to Jeevan Reddy’s wife Rajitha and pasted them on the door of his house in Armoor. Efforts of TNIE to reach both Jeevan Reddy and the officials for their reaction proved futile.

Jeevan Reddy lost to BJP candidate Paidi Rakesh Reddy in the recent Assembly election. It may be recalled that the TSRTC too had issued a notice to the former MLA on Thursday for defaulting on payment of rent amount of `7 crore for the land measuring 7,000 sq yards in Armoor leased to him. He has built Jeevan Reddy Mall and rented the premises to various business establishments.

In another blow to the former MLA, the North Power Distribution Company Ltd disconnected the power supply to the mall. According to NPDCL Armoor divisional engineer Ch Harish Chandra Nayak, the mall management has fallen in arrears to the tune of `2.5 crore.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NIZAMABAD : The Andhra Pradesh State Finance Corporation (APSFC) has reportedly issued notices to the family members of former Armoor BRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy, who owns the Jeevan Reddy Mall. The former MLA’s family took around Rs 20 crore loan from the financial institution in 2017 for the mall construction and failed to repay it. The former MLA’s family owes Rs 40 crore, including principal and interest, to the institution. The corporation officials have issued notices to Jeevan Reddy’s wife Rajitha and pasted them on the door of his house in Armoor. Efforts of TNIE to reach both Jeevan Reddy and the officials for their reaction proved futile. Jeevan Reddy lost to BJP candidate Paidi Rakesh Reddy in the recent Assembly election. It may be recalled that the TSRTC too had issued a notice to the former MLA on Thursday for defaulting on payment of rent amount of `7 crore for the land measuring 7,000 sq yards in Armoor leased to him. He has built Jeevan Reddy Mall and rented the premises to various business establishments. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In another blow to the former MLA, the North Power Distribution Company Ltd disconnected the power supply to the mall. According to NPDCL Armoor divisional engineer Ch Harish Chandra Nayak, the mall management has fallen in arrears to the tune of `2.5 crore. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp