Home States Telangana

APSFC issues notice to ex-MLA Jeevan Reddy

The former MLA’s family took around Rs 20 crore loan from the financial institution in 2017 for the mall construction and failed to repay it.

Published: 12th December 2023 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Former BRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy

Former BRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : The Andhra Pradesh State Finance Corporation (APSFC) has reportedly issued notices to the family members of former Armoor BRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy, who owns the Jeevan Reddy Mall. The former MLA’s family took around Rs 20 crore loan from the financial institution in 2017 for the mall construction and failed to repay it. The former MLA’s family owes Rs 40 crore, including principal and interest, to the institution.

The corporation officials have issued notices to Jeevan Reddy’s wife Rajitha and pasted them on the door of his house in Armoor. Efforts of TNIE to reach  both Jeevan Reddy and the officials for their reaction proved futile.

Jeevan Reddy lost to BJP candidate Paidi Rakesh Reddy in the recent Assembly election. It may be recalled that the TSRTC too had issued a notice to the former MLA on Thursday for defaulting on payment of rent amount of `7 crore for the land measuring 7,000 sq yards in Armoor leased to him. He has built Jeevan Reddy Mall and rented the premises to various business establishments.   

In another blow to the former MLA, the North Power Distribution Company Ltd disconnected the power supply to the mall. According to NPDCL Armoor divisional engineer Ch Harish Chandra Nayak, the mall management has fallen in arrears to the tune of `2.5 crore.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh State Finance Corporation A Jeevan Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp