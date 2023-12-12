Medigadda sinking will be probed, says Uttam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday said that an investigation will be launched into the sinking of piers of the Medigadda barrage. A decision would be made after discussing the matter with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Cabinet ministers, the minister said.

He also said that he would visit irrigation projects, including Medigadda, and directed the officials to make arrangements accordingly.

Addressing reporters after chairing a thorough review of irrigation practices at the Jala Soudha, Uttam said that transparency was paramount. He expressed concerns about the lack of transparency in the irrigation sector and vowed to look into allegations that the previous government neglected due diligence in executing various irrigation projects.

“We will probe into all allegations,” the minister said, stressing the need for transparency in the departmental work. Uttam said that there should not be any room for massive corruption in the department.

“If there were lapses in project designs or construction, those responsible would be held accountable,” he said, when asked about the sinking of Medigadda piers.

Uttam also said that the State government would strive for a fair share of Krishna waters and take up the issue with the Union government.

Stating that the Congress government would maintain cordial relations with neighbouring states, he said that at the same time, it would try to derive the maximum benefits for Telangana in river water sharing.

During the review, the minister directed the officials to provide the details of expenditure on the projects and the new ayacut created. He sought written explanations from officials on all important projects.

Though the BRS government spent Rs1 lakh crore on Kaleshwaram, the new ayacut created was nominal, the irrigation minister felt. He also wanted the officials to furnish information on the cost of Kaleshwaram and the power costs to operate the project.

Uttam also reviewed Palamuru-Rangareddy LIS, Sitarama LIS and other projects. Referring to the SLBC tunnel project, Uttam said that he would discuss the matter in the Cabinet and proceed as per the directions given by the chief minister.

He said that as assured in the Congress manifesto, the Tummidihatti project would be taken up in Adilabad. He also said that all pending irrigation projects would be completed and said that the state government would protect all 40,000 minor irrigation tanks.



