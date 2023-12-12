Missing files case: Cops to quiz Talasani’s OSD

Swethavimala M By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Nampally police on Monday said a notice will be sent to all the accused in the case regarding the suspected theft of files from the Animal Husbandry department, including Kalyan Kumar, Officer on Special Duty to former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, asking them to join the investigation.

Incidentally, Kalyan moved the Telangana High Court on Monday, professing innocence and seeking anticipatory bail.

Speaking to TNIE, Nampally inspector Begari Abhilash said, “We have recorded the statement of the Animal Husbandry department director and the office watchman. We will soon send a notice to the accused in the case.”

The inspector added, “With regard to the contents of the documents, we are sending a requisition to the department concerned to understand the importance of the files.”

On Friday, office watchman Mandala Laxmaiah filed a police complaint, stating that at 7 pm on December 8, 2023, while conducting routine checks, he observed something suspicious at the office of Kalyan Kumar. Upon inspection, he discovered documents scattered around and some placed in a black cover, the watchman said.

The complainant said that he suspected that Kalyan, along with others, might have entered the room and taken away some important documents.

I am innocent and a victim of political rivalry: Talasani’s OSD

According to the complaint, computer operators Mohan and Elijah, and attenders Venkatesh and Prasanth were present on the office premises on December 8.

Based on Laxmaiah’s complaint, the Nampally police registered a case under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 427 (causing mischief), 448 (trespassing), 477 (fraudulent cancellation, destruction) and 109 (act or offence committed in consequence of abetment) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Kalyan on Monday released a statement after approaching the high court for anticipatory bail, vehemently denying the allegations against him, saying that he was innocent and a victim of political rivalry.

In his petition, he argued that the office of the Animal Husbandry minister had already been shifted to the newly constructed Secretariat, rendering the tampering allegations baseless. He also highlighted the absence of concrete evidence to support the accusations and pointed out that the CCTV cameras on the premises failed to capture any relevant footage during the specified period.

Stating that he was a permanent resident of Hyderabad and owned property, Kalyan asserted that there was no risk of him absconding. He expressed willingness to cooperate with the investigation and to abide by any conditions imposed by the court and sought anticipatory bail from arrest.

