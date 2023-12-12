Telangana CM orders Bandhu disbursal, action plan on loan waiver

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed the officials concerned to start depositing Rythu Bandhu amounts from Monday onwards into the bank accounts of farmers. He also directed the officials to prepare an action plan for the waiver of crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

Chairing a review meeting on agriculture at the Secretariat, the chief minister directed the officials to disburse the Rythu Bandhu amounts from Monday itself so that farmers do not face any problems in getting investment support.

As the Congress promised to waive crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh, the chief minister directed the officials to prepare an action plan for the same.

Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other officials were present.

CM wants drugs-free state Revanth also directed the officials to make efforts for a drug-free state and develop the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) on par with Greyhounds and Octopus.

At a review meeting on narcotic drugs, Revanth directed the officials to take stern action against those consuming or selling drugs. He directed the officials to post a full-time director for TSNAB and strengthen the bureau. Revanth also directed officials to provide necessary funds and facilities to TSNAB. “Accord top priority to stopping sale and circulation of drugs,” he told officials, adding that drug abuse should be stopped with an iron hand. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, DGP Ravi Gupta and other officials were present.

‘PRAJAVANI’ TO BE HELD EVERY TUESDAY, FRIDAY

The state government on Monday renamed the Praja Darbar as “Prajavani”. It would be conducted every Tuesday and Friday from 10 am to 1 pm hereafter. Those who reached Praja Bhavan by 10 am would be given an opportunity to submit their grievances. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also directed officials to arrange separate queues for differently-abled persons and women. Drinking water and other facilities should be arranged for the people visiting the Praja Bhavan, he said.

TSPSC CHAIRMAN QUITS AFTER MEETING REVANTH

Minutes after attending a review meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat, TSPSC chairman B Janardhan Reddy submitted his resignation on Monday. His resignation was accepted with immediate effect. During the meeting, the chief minister reportedly enquired about the question paper leak cases. Janardhan Reddy sent his letter of resignation to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who accepted it and forwarded it to Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari for further action

