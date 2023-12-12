Telangana: Parting shots of ex-Congress leaders now hurdles to their return

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Leaders who defected from the Congress to join the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) before the elections are now regretting their decision.

For most of those who jumped ship from the Congress to the BRS, the reason was that the grand old party did not fulfil their aspirations of a ticket. Unfortunately for some, they made the mistake of blaming TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy for their departure and criticised him mercilessly.

Needless to say, they are now regretting their decisions as the Congress emerged victorious in the state.

These leaders, who spent many years opposing the then ruling BRS and then joined it on the eve of the election, once again find themselves on the wrong side of the fence. The victory of Congress has put the political futures of former MLAs, sitting ZPTC, MPPs, corporators, and other leaders in jeopardy and they face the prospect of another five years in the opposition, which is both financially draining and arduous.

According to sources, many of these leaders are contemplating a return to the Congress where their erstwhile colleagues are now in power and discussing their next course of action with their close followers and well-wishers.

However, their rejoining the Congress may be complicated, given the harsh words they had uttered against Revanth, who is now the chief minister. How he responds is the topic of discussion in political circles now.

