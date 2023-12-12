Telangana State Public Service Commission chairman Janardhan Reddy resigns

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Chairman B Janardhan Reddy, whose tenure during the previous BRS regime was marred by leaks of question papers of recruitment tests, has resigned from his post.

Reddy, who met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, quit later, sources said.

A group of unemployed youth held a celebration in the city on Monday night over the resignation of Janardhan Reddy.

The leak of question papers and cancellation of recruitment tests conducted by the Commission had led to a massive furore among the unemployed youth earlier this year.

The paper leak issue was probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Hyderabad Police.

The paper leak snowballed into a major political row ahead of the recent Assembly elections in the state with the then opposition Congress and BJP targeting the Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government over its failure to conduct recruitment exams in a foolproof manner.

The paper leak issue is seen as one of the major factors that led to the defeat of the BRS in the recent Assembly polls.

Janardhan Reddy, a former IAS officer who held several key responsibilities during his career, was appointed to the post of TSPSC chairman in May, 2021.

He had also won several awards and accolades during his administrative career.

He was conferred with the prestigious Prime Minister's Excellency Award, 2018 for his remarkable contribution to the dignity Housing Projects through convergence with various state government departments.

