Traffic woes continue due to Kazipet RoB construction delay

HANAMKONDA : For the past three years, residents of Kazipet and the surrounding areas have been facing traffic issues due to the stalled construction of the Kazipet Railway Over Bridge (RoB). The existing bridge, built in 1970, is the only link between Hanamkonda and Kazipet. It lies in a dilapidated condition with cracks and potholes on the surface.

The government had sanctioned Rs 78 crore for the construction of a parallel bridge, but the project has been plagued by delays.

Deputy Executive Engineer of Roads and Buildings (R&B) P Suresh told TNIE that the concrete construction was over. Only the central portion of the steel works remained unfinished, he said, adding that the fabrication work has begun recently after quality checks by officials.

The bridge is expected to be operational within three months, he said. The delay has been causing severe inconvenience to motorists and residents.

N Mallesh, a private driver, said that traffic jams are a frequent occurrence on the bridge, and that they are further exacerbated by the breakdown of heavy vehicles on the bridge. The lack of alternative routes requires commuters to take long detours, adding to the frustration.

The residents of nearby areas — including Siddhartha Nagar, Fathima Nagar, Kazipet, Diesel Colony, Madikonda and Kadipikonda — are particularly affected by the traffic congestion. They face difficulties during peak hours, especially in the mornings and evenings when traffic volume increases due to office and school commuters.

While Suresh said that the bridge will be open to traffic within the next three months, residents remain sceptical due to the previous delays. They urged the authorities to expedite the construction and provide relief from the ongoing traffic chaos.

