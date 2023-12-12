White paper on state’s financial situation soon: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister

Home States Telangana

Dy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka taking oath at the swearing-in ceremony, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday announced that a comprehensive white paper detailing the state’s financial situation from before 2014 to 2023 would be released soon.

Addressing the media in Madhira, Vikramarka expressed his gratitude for what he called a “historical judgment” by the people. He said that a thorough discussion on various issues will take place during the Assembly sessions set to commence on December 14.

Recalling that Telangana was formed for self-respect, water, funds and jobs, Vikramarka said that the previous BRS government failed to meet the people’s expectations over the past decade while suppressing the freedom of the people.

Accusing it of misusing resources, looting wealth, and diluting organisations, Vikramarka claimed that the BRS government attained the shape of a feudal society that existed 70 years ago in the country. 

“I assure you that the Congress government would respect all and strive to build a better society,” the deputy chief minister said. 

Stressing the need for accountability in every government organisation — from the chief secretary and the DGP down to the village-level officers — he said that officials should work for the welfare of the people. Referring to local issues, Vikramarka pledged to develop Madhira constituency. He also said that he planned to conduct an all-party meeting soon to collect suggestions from the locals and invited one and all to visit his office and share their concerns directly.

The deputy chief minister also reviewed a proposal to revive the Indira Dairy in Madhira. He interacted with officials, including those from IKP, and discussed the proposal. 

Vikramarka referred to a scheme, which if implemented, would help the dairy produce four lakh litres of milk and said that the profits would be shared among the participating women. 

