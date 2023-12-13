Home States Telangana

14 additional Sabarimala special trains from Dec 27

Eight services will ply between Secunderabad and Kollam from December 27. Another eight services will ply between Secunderabad and Kottayam from January 2.

Published: 13th December 2023 09:48 AM

South Central Railways

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Sabarimala season progresses, the South Central Railway (SCR) has announced 14 additional special trains from Telangana to Kerala.

Eight services will ply between Secunderabad and Kollam from December 27. These trains will halt at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganacheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikera and Kayankulam stations in both the directions.  

Another eight services will ply between Secunderabad and Kottayam from January 2. Train no. 07117 and 07118 will stop at Begumpet, Sanathnagar, Lingampalli, Shankarapalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Seram, Chittapur, Yadgir, Raichur, Mantralayam Rd, Adoni, Guntakal, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Kadiri, Mulakala Cheruvu, Madanapalle Rd, Kalikiri, Piler, Pakala, Chittoor, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Alwaye and Ernakulam Town stations in both the directions.  

Train No. 07009 and 07010 will stop at Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Nekkonda, Kesamudram, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Thrissur, Aluva and Ernakulam Town stations in both the directions. These services will consist of first-AC, 2AC, 3AC, sleeper class and general second-class coaches.

