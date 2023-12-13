Home States Telangana

BJP’s Raghu alleges bias by cops, asks DGP to probe

Raghunandan Rao alleged that the police officers were acting on the instructions of former minister T Harish Rao and Prabhakar Reddy.

Published: 13th December 2023 09:38 AM

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP state secretary M Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday requested the DGP to order an inquiry into the failure of police officers on duty during the last three days of elections to the Dubbaka Assembly constituency to control the alleged distribution of money by BR's candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and BR's sarpanches.

Whenever BJP activists filed complaints, the police informed local BRS leaders and tried to dissuade the complainants by stating that Section 144 was in force, the former MLA alleged.

The officers named in Raghunandan Rao’s letter are Siddipet Police Commissioner N Swetha, Additional DCP Srinivas Rao; Additional DCP M Malla Reddy, circle inspectors of Dubbaka and Thoguta and sub-inspectors of Dubbak, Bhoompally, Mirdoddi, Doulatbad, Rayapole and Chegunta.

