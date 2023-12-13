Home States Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy directs officials to revamp TSPSC

New CM directs officials to study functioning of UPSC and other state public service commissions in the country

Published: 13th December 2023 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2023 09:52 AM

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy along with AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi during a review meeting on Greater Hyderabad issues on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy started efforts to revamp the Telangana State Public Service Commission, which recently faced the wrath of unemployed youth for paper leaks and cancellation of examinations.

At a review meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Revanth Reddy directed the officials to study the functioning of UPSC and other State Public Service Commissions in the country and submit a report to the government.

He directed the officials to send teams to Delhi and other states to study the functioning of UPSC and other State PSCs.He directed the officials to take up the recruitment drive in a transparent manner and prepare guidelines for appointing the chairman and other members of the TSPSC.

The guidelines should be in accordance with the suggestions made by the Supreme Court, he said.
Revanth also directed the officials to provide required technical support and staff  to the TSPSC. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, DGP Ravi Gupta and other officials were present at the review.

The CM, at another review, directed the officials to conduct SSC and Intermediate examinations in a foolproof manner without causing any inconvenience to students.Recalling the paper leak cases and other problems that cropped up in the previous years, he said that the examinations should be conducted in such a manner that the students do not face any pressure.  

He also directed the officials to submit a report on the functioning of government and private universities in the state. Directing the officials to submit proposals on establishing junior colleges in Telangana, the CM stressed the need for top priority to start junior colleges for girls wherever required.

