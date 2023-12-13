Home States Telangana

Congress complaint to DGP: Oppn MLAs trying to create unrest with comments

Madhusudhan Reddy told reporters later that the people have given a chance to the Congress for better development of the state.

Published: 13th December 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2023 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders hand over a copy of their complaint to Director General of Police Ravi Gupta at the latter’s office at Lakdikapul in Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BRS and BJP of trying to bring down the government, Telangana Congress leaders on Tuesday met DGP Ravi Gupta and requested him to take action against legislators of the opposition parties.

Congress leaders, including party general secretaries Ch Madhusudhan Reddy and Kailash Neta, and spokesperson Charukonda Venkatesh alleged in their complaint that BRS MLAs Palla Rajeswar Reddy and Kadiyam Srihari, as well as BJP MLA T Raja Singh, were trying to create an upheaval in the grand old party by claiming that the government would collapse within six months. The leaders also demanded the DGP order an inquiry to unearth the conspiracy, if any, behind the comments.

Madhusudhan Reddy told reporters later that the people have given a chance to the Congress for better development of the state. He said that the Congress will implement its six guarantees along with other promises made in the party’s election manifesto.

He alleged that the BRS and BJP MLAs were trying to defame the Congress with their comments. “Barely 100 hours after our party formed the government, why are these Opposition MLAs commenting that it will collapse? Is it because Palla Rajeswar Reddy is afraid that the misdeeds of the BRS government will be exposed as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is looking into fake universities and corruption? Is he afraid that he is likely to go to jail for his corruption and is this the reason for his comments?” Madhusudhan Reddy asked.Congress leaders also lodged a complaint regarding the distribution of fake guarantee cards, which they alleged were creating confusion among the people.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRS BJP Telangana congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp