Congress complaint to DGP: Oppn MLAs trying to create unrest with comments

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BRS and BJP of trying to bring down the government, Telangana Congress leaders on Tuesday met DGP Ravi Gupta and requested him to take action against legislators of the opposition parties.

Congress leaders, including party general secretaries Ch Madhusudhan Reddy and Kailash Neta, and spokesperson Charukonda Venkatesh alleged in their complaint that BRS MLAs Palla Rajeswar Reddy and Kadiyam Srihari, as well as BJP MLA T Raja Singh, were trying to create an upheaval in the grand old party by claiming that the government would collapse within six months. The leaders also demanded the DGP order an inquiry to unearth the conspiracy, if any, behind the comments.

Madhusudhan Reddy told reporters later that the people have given a chance to the Congress for better development of the state. He said that the Congress will implement its six guarantees along with other promises made in the party’s election manifesto.

He alleged that the BRS and BJP MLAs were trying to defame the Congress with their comments. “Barely 100 hours after our party formed the government, why are these Opposition MLAs commenting that it will collapse? Is it because Palla Rajeswar Reddy is afraid that the misdeeds of the BRS government will be exposed as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is looking into fake universities and corruption? Is he afraid that he is likely to go to jail for his corruption and is this the reason for his comments?” Madhusudhan Reddy asked.Congress leaders also lodged a complaint regarding the distribution of fake guarantee cards, which they alleged were creating confusion among the people.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BRS and BJP of trying to bring down the government, Telangana Congress leaders on Tuesday met DGP Ravi Gupta and requested him to take action against legislators of the opposition parties. Congress leaders, including party general secretaries Ch Madhusudhan Reddy and Kailash Neta, and spokesperson Charukonda Venkatesh alleged in their complaint that BRS MLAs Palla Rajeswar Reddy and Kadiyam Srihari, as well as BJP MLA T Raja Singh, were trying to create an upheaval in the grand old party by claiming that the government would collapse within six months. The leaders also demanded the DGP order an inquiry to unearth the conspiracy, if any, behind the comments. Madhusudhan Reddy told reporters later that the people have given a chance to the Congress for better development of the state. He said that the Congress will implement its six guarantees along with other promises made in the party’s election manifesto.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He alleged that the BRS and BJP MLAs were trying to defame the Congress with their comments. “Barely 100 hours after our party formed the government, why are these Opposition MLAs commenting that it will collapse? Is it because Palla Rajeswar Reddy is afraid that the misdeeds of the BRS government will be exposed as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is looking into fake universities and corruption? Is he afraid that he is likely to go to jail for his corruption and is this the reason for his comments?” Madhusudhan Reddy asked.Congress leaders also lodged a complaint regarding the distribution of fake guarantee cards, which they alleged were creating confusion among the people. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp