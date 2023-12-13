Getting Bills through a challenge for Congress

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With only one member in the Legislative Council, it will be a tough task for the Congress government to ensure smooth passage of crucial Bills.

The current composition of the Legislative Council is skewed against the Congress as the Upper House is dominated by the BRS with 27 members. The AIMIM has two members and the BJP has one. Of the total strength of 40 members, there are two independents and six vacancies.

However, BRS MLC Kuchukulla Damodhar Reddy from Mahbubnagar, while not officially aligned with the grand old party, has supported the party in the Assembly elections and his son has been elected to the Assembly on a Congress ticket. Even with Kuchukulla’s support, the Congress will have only two members supporting its Bills in the Council.

The only way the grand old party could get its Bills passed by the Upper House, at least shortly, would be to seek bipartisan support from MLCs, by urging them to prioritise the state’s development over political allegiances.

With its present strength at two, the Congress can register a gradual increase to eight members. Notably, 11 seats will become vacant in 2025 and 2026, and six more in 2027, just a year ahead of the scheduled Assembly elections. Waiting until 2027 to attain a majority is not a viable option.It appears that the only scenario where Congress can get its Bills passed is for it to put in motion “Operation Akarsh” with a vengeance, and as soon as possible.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: With only one member in the Legislative Council, it will be a tough task for the Congress government to ensure smooth passage of crucial Bills. The current composition of the Legislative Council is skewed against the Congress as the Upper House is dominated by the BRS with 27 members. The AIMIM has two members and the BJP has one. Of the total strength of 40 members, there are two independents and six vacancies. However, BRS MLC Kuchukulla Damodhar Reddy from Mahbubnagar, while not officially aligned with the grand old party, has supported the party in the Assembly elections and his son has been elected to the Assembly on a Congress ticket. Even with Kuchukulla’s support, the Congress will have only two members supporting its Bills in the Council.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The only way the grand old party could get its Bills passed by the Upper House, at least shortly, would be to seek bipartisan support from MLCs, by urging them to prioritise the state’s development over political allegiances. With its present strength at two, the Congress can register a gradual increase to eight members. Notably, 11 seats will become vacant in 2025 and 2026, and six more in 2027, just a year ahead of the scheduled Assembly elections. Waiting until 2027 to attain a majority is not a viable option.It appears that the only scenario where Congress can get its Bills passed is for it to put in motion “Operation Akarsh” with a vengeance, and as soon as possible. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp