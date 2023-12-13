Indiramma housing guidelines soon: Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Tuesday said that the state government will soon finalise guidelines for providing Indiramma houses to those eligible.

Chairing a review meeting here, he directed officials to prepare three to four plans for the construction of houses. Stating that the Housing department would be revived soon, the minister directed the officials to take employees on deputation to oversee the construction of Indiramma houses.

He asked the Housing Department secretary Srinivasa Raju to prepare proposals for the same. The minister directed the officials to take steps to mobilise funds for the construction of Indiramma houses. He also asked them to submit details on the funds required for the completion of 2BHK houses for which tenders were finalised already. The minister also enquired about Rajiv Swagruha's houses and directed the officials to constitute an expert committee to oversee the sale of the unsold flats.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Tuesday said that the state government will soon finalise guidelines for providing Indiramma houses to those eligible. Chairing a review meeting here, he directed officials to prepare three to four plans for the construction of houses. Stating that the Housing department would be revived soon, the minister directed the officials to take employees on deputation to oversee the construction of Indiramma houses. He asked the Housing Department secretary Srinivasa Raju to prepare proposals for the same. The minister directed the officials to take steps to mobilise funds for the construction of Indiramma houses. He also asked them to submit details on the funds required for the completion of 2BHK houses for which tenders were finalised already. The minister also enquired about Rajiv Swagruha's houses and directed the officials to constitute an expert committee to oversee the sale of the unsold flats.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp