Home States Telangana

Indiramma housing guidelines soon: Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

Stating that the Housing department would be revived soon, the minister directed the officials to take employees on deputation to oversee the construction of Indiramma houses.

Published: 13th December 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy taking oath at the swearing-in ceremony, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Tuesday said that the state government will soon finalise guidelines for providing Indiramma houses to those eligible.

Chairing a review meeting here, he directed officials to prepare three to four plans for the construction of houses. Stating that the Housing department would be revived soon, the minister directed the officials to take employees on deputation to oversee the construction of Indiramma houses.

He asked the Housing Department secretary Srinivasa Raju to prepare proposals for the same. The minister directed the officials to take steps to mobilise funds for the construction of Indiramma houses. He also asked them to submit details on the funds required for the completion of 2BHK houses for which tenders were finalised already. The minister also enquired about Rajiv Swagruha's houses and directed the officials to constitute an expert committee to oversee the sale of the unsold flats.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp