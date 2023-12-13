Home States Telangana

KRMB tells TS to submit DPR on Achampet LIS

The Achampet LIS was intended to lift water from the Yedulla reservoir.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) wanted the Telangana irrigation department to submit the detailed project report of the Achampet Lift Irrigation Scheme, which was objected to by the Andhra Pradesh government.

“Andhra Pradesh government in its letter on August 18 brought to the notice of the KRMB that the Telangana government has accorded administrative sanction for Achampet Lift Irrigation Scheme which envisages transfer of water from Yedula reservoir of PRLIS system.

As per Section 85(8)(d) and para (7) of the Eleventh Schedule of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, no new project can be taken up by the States without getting the project proposal appraised, technically cleared by KRMB/CWC and recommended by KRMB before sanction by the Apex Council.

In this regard it is requested to inform the status of the above project along with the salient features and DPR at the earliest,” the KRMB said in a letter to the Telangana Irrigation engineer-in-chief.

