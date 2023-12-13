Ministers meet KCR, seek support for Gaddam election as Assembly Speaker

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu, accompanied by Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, called on BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Yashoda Hospital and requested him to see that the Assembly Speaker was elected unanimously.

The ministers enquired about KCR’s health condition and later requested the latter to ensure the unanimous election of the Speaker. The Congress has announced Gaddam Prasad as its candidate for the post.

Prasad will file his nomination on Wednesday and if necessary, the election will be held on Thursday.

Sridhar Babu tweeted later, “We have requested the BRS party and ex-CM Sri KCR garu to support the candidate of the Congress as Speaker and make the election unanimous (sic)”.

