Home States Telangana

Ministers meet KCR, seek support for Gaddam election as Assembly Speaker

The ministers enquired about KCR’s health condition and later requested the latter to ensure the unanimous election of the Speaker.

Published: 13th December 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2023 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Ministers D Sridhar Babu and D Rajanarasimha call on BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu, accompanied by Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, called on BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Yashoda Hospital and requested him to see that the Assembly Speaker was elected unanimously.

The ministers enquired about KCR’s health condition and later requested the latter to ensure the unanimous election of the Speaker. The Congress has announced Gaddam Prasad as its candidate for the post.

Prasad will file his nomination on Wednesday and if necessary, the election will be held on Thursday.
Sridhar Babu tweeted later, “We have requested the BRS party and ex-CM Sri KCR garu to support the candidate of the Congress as Speaker and make the election unanimous (sic)”.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
D Sridhar Babu K Chandrasekhar Rao BRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp