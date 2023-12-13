New Telangana Bhavan in Delhi soon: Komatireddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that a new building for Telangana Bhavan would be constructed in Delhi.

After holding a review on the pending bifurcation of fixed assets between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in Delhi on Tuesday, Venkat Reddy said that the works on the new building for the Telangana Bhavan would be started in April 2024.

He, however, said that there were no disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regarding AP Bhavan. Officials briefed the minister on the combined assets and the share of Telangana in them with the help of maps.

Talking about the AP Reorganisation Act, Venkat Reddy said that he would support the demand of the AP government for special category status for Andhra Pradesh, as it was assured by the then UPA government.

Nod for Greenfield Expressway

The minister met NHAI chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav in Delhi and submitted several proposals to him. During the discussion, the NHAI official said that the line was clear for the Hyderabad-Vijayawada greenfield highway. Venkat Reddy also submitted a proposal for the construction of a bypass road for Nalgonda at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore.The minister wanted the NHAI chairman to accord environmental and forest clearance for the 352 km long Nagpur-Vijayawada highway, which has already been sanctioned.

He also submitted a proposal for construction of bypass roads for Khammam and Mahbubnagar towns. Venkat Reddy also sought Rs 4,000 crore in the next Budget for the Armoor-Mancherial highway project. The NHAI chairman said that tenders have been invited to remove “black spots” on NH-65.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that a new building for Telangana Bhavan would be constructed in Delhi. After holding a review on the pending bifurcation of fixed assets between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in Delhi on Tuesday, Venkat Reddy said that the works on the new building for the Telangana Bhavan would be started in April 2024. He, however, said that there were no disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regarding AP Bhavan. Officials briefed the minister on the combined assets and the share of Telangana in them with the help of maps.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Talking about the AP Reorganisation Act, Venkat Reddy said that he would support the demand of the AP government for special category status for Andhra Pradesh, as it was assured by the then UPA government. Nod for Greenfield Expressway The minister met NHAI chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav in Delhi and submitted several proposals to him. During the discussion, the NHAI official said that the line was clear for the Hyderabad-Vijayawada greenfield highway. Venkat Reddy also submitted a proposal for the construction of a bypass road for Nalgonda at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore.The minister wanted the NHAI chairman to accord environmental and forest clearance for the 352 km long Nagpur-Vijayawada highway, which has already been sanctioned. He also submitted a proposal for construction of bypass roads for Khammam and Mahbubnagar towns. Venkat Reddy also sought Rs 4,000 crore in the next Budget for the Armoor-Mancherial highway project. The NHAI chairman said that tenders have been invited to remove “black spots” on NH-65. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp