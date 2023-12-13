No-nonsense officers picked for three commissionerates

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday named IPS officers known for their no-nonsense approach to policing, efficiency, tough stance on corruption and commitment to upholding law and order for key posts.

Kothakota Srinivas Reddy (1994 batch) was on Tuesday appointed the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP), while G Sudheer Babu (2001 batch) and Avinash Mohanty (2005 batch) were named CPs for Rachakonda and Cyberabad respectively.

The choices, particularly those of Srinivas Reddy and Avinash Mohanty after not securing major posts in almost 12 years, raised curiosity as both are known for their toughness and sincerity.The reshuffle also saw West Zone/Multi Zone-2 IG Shahnawaz Qasim appointed as the secretary to the chief minister. Notably, the ECI allowed DGP Anjani Kumar to resume his duties after he was earlier suspended for violating the model code of conduct and meeting Revanth when the counting was underway.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Shandilya (1993 batch), who was serving as Hyderabad CP, was transferred and posted as the Director of the State Anti-Narcotic Bureau, while Cyberabad CP Stephen Raveendra (1999 batch) and CP of Rachakonda DS Chauhan (1997 batch) were ordered to report to headquarters.

Sources in the police department pointed out that Srinivas Reddy and Avinash Mohanty did not seek political patronage, opting instead to work in non-prominent postings.Srinivas Reddy became a household name for investigating the liquor scam in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2012. The case saw the arrest of police, excise and other officers and created a sensation in 2012.

After this, he was given non-focal posts like IG Coastal Security, special secretary to the home department, training, legal, operations and Greyhounds and OCTOPUS, among others. Avinash Mohanty is known for his straightforward approach and adherence to the rule book, despite not securing prime postings since 2012.

His last major posting was Superintendent of Police (SP), Sangareddy, after which he worked as DCP crimes, Joint CP Cyberabad Admin wing. His father is retired DGP AK Mohanty and his brother is Abhishek Mohanty, IPS, serving as Karimnagar CP.

Both police and bureaucratic circles are treating these appointments as a clear signal from the chief minister that he is committed to eradicating corruption and maintaining law and order.They believe that Revanth is keen to appoint officers based on merit and sincerity and not be overwhelmed by political considerations. Meanwhile, the chief minister appointed B Shivadhar Reddy as the chief of Intelligence, again based on the former’s track record of sincerity and adherence to rules.

