Telangana HC to hear quash petition by Srinivas Goud’s brother

Published: 13th December 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: V Srikanth Goud, the brother of former minister V Srinivas Goud, on Tuesday approached the High Court seeking the quashing of an FIR registered against him at Mahbubnagar Rural police station under Sections 188, 323, 506, 171-C IPC on December 2.

The FIR, based on a complaint filed by V Gavinolla Venkat Reddy, a retired government employee and resident of Mahbubnagar rural, alleges Srikanth Goud and his followers attacked the complainant while he was purchasing provisions.

Venkat Reddy alleged that the attack was fueled by a grudge, as he was perceived to have supported the Congress in the recent Assembly elections which Srinivas Goud lost.

Srikanth Goud, in his quash petition, asserted that the prosecution failed to establish prima facie evidence against him in the case and also pointed out that the police registered multiple cases in the same police station for the same offence.

He contended that the complaint against him was a result of a political witch-hunt and arm-twisting tactics and requested the court to quash it.The quash petition is set to come up for hearing before a single judge in the coming days.

