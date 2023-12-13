Telangana HC to set aside CAT order on 13 AIS officers to TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justices Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao, on Tuesday, declared that it would set aside the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Hyderabad branch’s order allocating 13 All India Service (AIS) officers, who were originally allotted to Andhra Pradesh, to Telangana.

Subsequently, the court referred the matter back to the Union of India for a comprehensive re-examination of the entire allocation issue.

The bench directed the Union of India to reevaluate each case, taking into account the officers’ service history and the fact that many of them have completed more than 10 years of service in Telangana/Andhra Pradesh based on the CAT Hyderabad order. The court emphasised that the remaining years of service for each AIS officer would be a crucial factor in the re-examination process.

As per a CAT order dated March 29, 2016, 13 AIS officers — Anjani Kumar IPS, Abhilasha Bhisht IPS, AV Ranganath IPS, Abhishek Mohanty IPS, C Hari Kiran IAS and D Donald Rose IAS, among others — were allotted to Telangana. The judges, while hearing a batch of writ petitions filed by the DoPT, stated that the courts cannot function as the appellate authority for allotting officers among states.

The petitions sought suspension of operation of the CAT Hyderabad Bench’s orders allocating AIS officers to Telangana. However, Dr K Lakshmi Narasimha, senior counsel representing one of the AIS officers, opposed the idea of a collective hearing and requested the court to consider each case individually. He pointed out the absence of an Advocate-General due to the change in the state government, urging the court to adjourn the batch of writ petitions for further hearing on a different day. Other senior counsels also advocated for individual hearings.

