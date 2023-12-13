Home States Telangana

TS Genco postpones recruitment test

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after unemployed youths submitted a request during the Praja Darbar, TS Genco on Tuesday postponed the written test for recruitment of assistant engineers (civil, mechanical, electrical and electronics) scheduled for December 17.

Unemployed youths had given representation at Praja Darbar (now Prajavani) on Monday, appealing for the postponement of the examination as the dates clashed with other recruitment tests.

Heeding their request, the TS Genco said that the fresh date of the examination would be announced shortly.

Meanwhile, at Prajavani on Tuesday, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha received complaints and grievances from the public at the Praja Bhavan. The minister said that after receiving the petition from the public, officials of the departments concerned are sending SMSes to them.

Prajavani will be held every Tuesday and Friday. Those who reached Praja Bhavan by 10 am would be allowed to submit their petitions.

