Breach at LS: 3-tier security for Telangana Legislature

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of the major security breach in the Lok Sabha, the State Legislature has decided to strictly implement the three-tier security system that was in vogue for the Assembly. As per the directions of pro-tem Speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu convened an emergency meeting with officials here on Wednesday. Legislative Council Chairman G Sukhender Reddy, Akbar and other senior officials, including DGP Ravi Gupta were present.

The meeting condemned Wednesday’s security breach in the Lok Sabha. As the Assembly session resumes on Thursday, the meeting discussed various security measures in order to ensure that incidents similar to the breach in the Lok Sabha do not occur in the state. The pro-tem Speaker directed the police officials to thoroughly frisk everyone entering the Assembly premises. The meeting also decided not to issue any new passes for the Assembly session. The passes already issued will be valid.

