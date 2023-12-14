BRS leaders trying to provoke Cong MLAs not accommodated in cabinet, alleges TPCC V-P

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC vice-president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Wednesday accused BRS leaders of trying to provoke senior Congress MLAs who were not accommodated in the Revanth Reddy Cabinet. He said that the BRS leaders making “provocative” statements that the Congress government wouldn’t last within a span of a mere five days of the grand old party assuming office was proof that the pink party leaders are unable to stomach the fact that they have lost power.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Kiran said that a “mouthpiece of BRS” was publishing articles giving the impression that a company has shifted to Tamil Nadu after the Congress came to power. He added that the said company started the process of shifting to Tamil Nadu about three months ago and this was widely reported in the media.

Stating that the Congress government will be releasing a white paper on the status of state finances, Kiran said the chief minister was working 18 hours a day to ensure that the six guarantees are implemented within 100 days. He said that the Congress government would let the people know how the BRS bankrupted the state.

“The people have made BRS sit in the Opposition. We want the Opposition to play its role by giving suggestions and bringing any gaps in the implementation of welfare schemes to the notice of the government,” Kiran said.

