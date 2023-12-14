Cops file land grab case against ex-minister Malla Reddy, 7 others

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shamirpet police have booked a case against former minister Ch Malla Reddy and seven others after they had allegedly tried to encroach 47 acres and 18 guntas of tribal land at Keshavaram village in Malkajgiri. According to the complainant — Kethavath Bikshapathi, 74 — the accused had illegally occupied and confiscated his ancestral land by fraud and conspiracy during the election period.

The accused persons have been identified as Medchal MLA Ch Malla Reddy, Srinivas Reddy, Harimohan Reddy, Madhukar Reddy, Shivudu, Sneha Ramireddy, Ramidi Lakshmamma and Ramidi Neha Reddy.The land was registered in Bikshapathi’s mother’s name, Raji. However, the complainant said the accused had conned him and his family members and transferred their 47 acres of land. The FIR said the former minister along with the other accused had colluded with the Muduchintalapally tahsildar to gain control of the land.

Bikshapathi also alleged that the accused had given Rs 3 lakh to each person in his family and cheated them by transferring their registered land. Further, he claimed that as the family belongs to the Lambada community, the accused had committed atrocities against him and his family members.

On December 6, Shamirpet police booked a case against the accused persons under Sections 420 (cheating) and 3(1)(g) (wrongfully dispossessing an SC/ST member from their land) of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes (Prevention Of Atrocities) Act, 2015. Currently, the police are investigating the case.

