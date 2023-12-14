Don’t send land docs to CCLA via Dharani, officials told

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: The district authorities have received orders from the state government to stop forwarding documents to Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) through Dharani. Before introduction of Dharani portal, the removal of lands from the prohibited lists, survey number correction and other issues were done at the district level.

After the Dharani portal was introduced, all the works like removal from the prohibited list, missing survey numbers, and correction of the names of Pattadaru (land owner) are being sent to the CCLA through the collector’s login. Till now the problems are being resolved only if the documents are verified at the CCLA. As this is a long process, the farmers began facing many difficulties.

However, after the Congress came to power, the district-level officers have received orders from the state government not to forward documents to the CCLA, since the chief minister constituted a committee on the Dharani portal after a review in Hyderabad on Wednesday. It is learnt that more than 3,000 applications have not been forwarded to CCLA from Nalgonda, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and Suryapet tahsildar offices after the receipt of instructions.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NALGONDA: The district authorities have received orders from the state government to stop forwarding documents to Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) through Dharani. Before introduction of Dharani portal, the removal of lands from the prohibited lists, survey number correction and other issues were done at the district level. After the Dharani portal was introduced, all the works like removal from the prohibited list, missing survey numbers, and correction of the names of Pattadaru (land owner) are being sent to the CCLA through the collector’s login. Till now the problems are being resolved only if the documents are verified at the CCLA. As this is a long process, the farmers began facing many difficulties. However, after the Congress came to power, the district-level officers have received orders from the state government not to forward documents to the CCLA, since the chief minister constituted a committee on the Dharani portal after a review in Hyderabad on Wednesday. It is learnt that more than 3,000 applications have not been forwarded to CCLA from Nalgonda, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and Suryapet tahsildar offices after the receipt of instructions.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp