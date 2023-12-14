Home States Telangana

Gaddam all set to be elected Assembly Speaker

The Congress nominee, hailing from a Dalit background, had served as a minister in the regimes of former chief ministers YS Rajasekhara Reddy and N Kiran Kumar Reddy.

Published: 14th December 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Gaddam Prasad Kumar files his nomination papers in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Sircilla MLA K T Rama Rao and other leaders on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two-time Congress MLA Gaddam Prasad Kumar, hailing from Vikarabad, is all set to be elected Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker with all parties, except for the BJP, assuring support to him. The BRS, AIMIM and CPI have agreed to support the candidature of the Congress nominee, indicating that the Speaker elections, slated for December 14 if needed, would be unanimous. On Wednesday, Prasad Kumar filed his nomination papers in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers, as well as BRS working president KT Rama Rao, former minister T Harish Rao and CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao.

Conspicuous by their absence were BJP MLAs who have been alleging violation of rules in the appointment of AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi as the pro-tem Speaker. Prasad Kumar has the support of all the 64 MLAs of the Congress, 39 BRS legislators, seven AIMIM members and the lone CPI MLA. The Congress nominee, hailing from a Dalit background, had served as a minister in the regimes of former chief ministers YS Rajasekhara Reddy and N Kiran Kumar Reddy.

Set for a facelift

Meanwhile, Revanth inspected the Assembly and Council building premises and revealed plans for a facelift to the historic structures before the next Assembly session, on the lines of Vijay Chowk near Parliament.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gaddam Prasad Kumar Telangana Legislative Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp