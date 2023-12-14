GHMC chief asks parties to help update voter list

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing the Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls with reference to January 1, 2024, as the qualifying date, GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose on Wednesday urged all political parties to cooperate in the context of efforts to prepare voter list without errors as part of SSR-2024.

A meeting on SSR-2024 was held with representatives of the political parties at the GHMC headquarters here. Rose said that persons who have completed 18 years of age and whose name is not in the voter list till now will be registered.

He said that an application should be made for voter registration and correction of errors in the voter list through https://ceotelangana.nic.in/ or through BLOs. The GHMC chief said that as part of SSR-2024, EROs will conduct pre-revision work from December 20, 2023, to January 1, 2024, for errors in the voter list and EPIC card. He said that measures will be taken to ensure that the photo on the EPIC card is clear.

The GHMC commissioner said that the integrated draft electoral list will be published on January 6, 2024. Claims and objections will be received from January 6 to 22, 2024 and will be cleared by February 2, 2024. The final voter list will be published on February 8.Rose said that as part of SSR-2024, voters belonging to the same family can apply through Form-8 to stay in the same polling station.

As part of this, EROs are taking steps to prepare a clean voter list by examining absent, shifted and duplicate voters.The EROs will verify the house numbers based on the voter list, polling centre wise and if there are more than six voters in the same family, they will be re-verified.

Ensuring democratic right for every citizen

 Integrated draft electoral list to be published on January 6, 2024.

 Claims and objections to be received from January 6 to 22

 Claims and objections will be cleared by February 2

 Final voter list will be published on February 8

 Voters from the same family can apply through Form-8

 EROs to verify house numbers based on the voter list

 If there are more than 6 voters in one family, they will be re-verified

