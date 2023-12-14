Home States Telangana

HC seeks TS response to plea by Talasani OSD

Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the state government seeking its response to an anticipatory bail petition filed by Gundarna Raju Kalyan Kumar.

Telangana High Court

FILE - Telangana High Court in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Setting December 16 as the date of hearing the case, Justice K Surender of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the state government seeking its response to an anticipatory bail petition filed by Gundarna Raju Kalyan Kumar, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Kalyan Kumar filed the anticipatory bail plea following the registration of an FIR at Nampally police station based on a complaint filed by Mandala Laxmaiah, a watchman at the Animal Husbandry department that he suspected some crucial files and documents had gone missing from the OSD’s office on December 8, days after a change of government in the state.

Laxmaiah alleged that on December 8, he observed suspicious activity at the OSD’s office during routine checks and saw documents scattered, some placed in a black cover. The complaint specifically mentioned computer operators Mohan and Elijah, and attenders Venkatesh and Prasanth as suspects, as well as the OSD.

In his petition, Kalyan argued that the office of the Animal Husbandry minister had already been shifted to the newly constructed Secretariat, rendering the allegations baseless. He also highlighted the absence of evidence to support the accusations and that the CCTV cameras on the premises failed to capture any relevant footage during the specified timeframe.

Gundarna Raju Kalyan Kumar

