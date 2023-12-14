KNRUHS followed lawful admission procedure: Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Anil Kumar, dismissed two petitions on Wednesday challenging the methods employed by Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) in conducting a stray round of counselling on September 27 to fill vacant MBBS and BDS seats. The petitions were filed by two students from Andhra Pradesh, in which they questioned the validity of admissions made during the stray counselling round.

The petitioners contended that students who had already secured seats in previous rounds were allowed to participate in the stray round and were subsequently allotted seats. The issue gained attention when students, purportedly included in the stray round, appeared before the court claiming ignorance of their participation. A Prabhakar Rao, counsel for KNRUHS, clarified that the students who had been selected in previous rounds would remain in their respective colleges. He explained that although subsequent rounds typically disallow participation for those already selected, the software programme automatically adjusted the category of students based on their original options.

Rao said, “The unreserved seats which were vacated by the students in the sliding method were filled with local candidates. The category of the students who already joined in the previous rounds will get slided in tune with their option.” He said that any change in the nature of the seat would not be directly communicated to the student but to the respective college.

After considering the explanations provided by the university’s counsel, the bench concluded that the university had followed a lawful procedure in the stray round admissions. It found no procedural lapses and said that the petitioners had not presented a case warranting the court’s intervention.

