KTR: Why white papers when we have CAG, PAC reports?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that there was no need to release white papers, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the reports released every year by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) are like white papers.

In an informal chat with reporters here, Rama Rao reacted to the Congress government’s announcement that it would soon release white papers on key sectors like Power and Finance. “The BRS released white papers every year in the form of CAG and PAC reports,” the former minister said.

The BRS working president alleged that the Congress hoodwinked the people by giving assurances that are impossible to implement. He wondered whether the assurances would be fulfilled after calculating the state finances or would the government calculate the finances after giving the assurances.

The former minister alleged that there was no debate at all in the Assembly during the Congress rule in the past on Budget demands. He said that during the Governor’s address to the joint session of the Legislature on Friday, the Congress government alleged that the BRS bankrupted the state.

“An MLA is assuring that he would provide 45,000 jobs in his Assembly segment alone. However, this MLA is unable to explain how the government could provide 45,000 jobs in one segment. The Congress gave several assurances and the actual game would start now when it has to fulfil its promises,” Rama Rao said.He asked what happened to the Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver, as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi assured waiving crop loans in the state within two days of coming to power.

Revanth asks Kishan to initiate talks with Centre on release of funds

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday spoke to Union Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy.

During their conversation, the chief minister told Kishan that there should be cooperation between the Centre and the state on the release of funds to the state and other issues.

The chief minister requested Kishan to take the initiative and convene a meeting with the important leaders in the Union government so that discussions on the release of funds to Telangana could be initiated.

