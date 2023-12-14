Revanth pauses Airport Metro plans for new route via Old City

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Directing officials to put the present Airport Metro rail alignment plan and the tender on hold, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday ordered them to prepare plans for alternative alignments from MGBS-Falaknuma and LB Nagar via Chandrayangutta.

The CM directed Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Managing Director NVS Reddy to devise cost-effective alternatives for the Airport Metro, exploring routes via Mailardevpally, Jalpally, P7 Road or Barkas-Pahadishareef and Srisailam Road. He suggested that if a straight-line alignment could reduce costs, it should traverse the open areas of the Airport premises, which is government-owned. Revanth also directed the officials to accord priority to taking up the Airport Metro alignment through the Old City to cater to the people living in the central and eastern parts of Hyderabad and the Old City.

Pharma City relocated

The CM also instructed officials to plan for an environmentally friendly mega township on the extensive lands acquired for Hyderabad Pharma City near Kandukur, contrary to what was planned initially. He said that the Pharma City, known for pollution, should be located away from Hyderabad.

Furthermore, he directed the HMRL MD to formulate plans for Metro rail connectivity to this new mega city, linking it from the Airport via Tukkuguda on Srisailam Road.During a review meeting of the Hyderabad Metro Rail, expansion plans, and the Airport Metro project, the CM questioned the alignment choice along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) through the GO 111 area, stating that there is limited scope for development in the areas under GO 111 and it is already serviced by the ORR.

He stressed the need for uniform development and expansion in all directions, underscoring Hyderabad’s immense potential to evolve into a global city without any geographical constraints.Considering that Telangana has already achieved 40% urbanisation and is undergoing rapid transformation, the city needs to be strategically planned to accommodate an initial population of about 2 crore, and 3 crore eventually by creating satellite townships around the ORR, Revanth said. He highlighted that the Metro Rail will play a crucial role in ensuring affordable and rapid connectivity to these satellite townships.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the way various benefits were granted to Metro rail concessionaire L&TMRHL despite the incomplete 5.5-km-long stretch in the Old City, Revanth directed the senior officers present to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.He expressed a desire for a comprehensive examination of the concession agreement of L&TMRHL, the GMR Airport, and the supplementary concession agreement of Metro rail to safeguard the government’s interests.

City master plan

Moving on to urban planning, the CM highlighted his government’s commitment to a balanced approach between welfare schemes and city development. He instructed officials to formulate a master plan for the city, emphasising the beautification of Musi river and urged them to leverage the available right of way along the riverbanks for the planning of an east-west road-cum-Metro connectivity from Nagole to Gandipet, connecting the intercity bus terminal of MGBS.

CM calls for thorough investigation

