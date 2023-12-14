Stop drugs or pack off, Hyderabad Commissioner shoots off warning

Swethavimala M By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Pack off from the city, if you’re into drugs. We are not going to tolerate you, no matter how big you are. You don’t have a place here,” said Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy while taking charge as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) for Hyderabad City here on Wednesday.

Transforming Hyderabad into a drug-free city is the top priority of the 1994-batch IPS officer, who had earlier served as the Additional Director General of Police, Organisations and Legal. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “As per the chief minister’s order, we want to root out drugs from the state but for that, we need to first focus on Hyderabad as the supply is high here. If we control the supply here, we can control the supply across the state.”To make this possible, the Hyderabad commissionerate will coordinate with its Cyberabad and Rachakonda counterparts.

The CP warned that strict action would be taken against anyone involved in drugs and other illegal activities. “It has come to our attention that many people in the cinema industry are consuming drugs. In this regard, we will be conducting a meeting with the senior members of the film fraternity,” he added.

Addressing other crimes in the city, Sreenivasa Reddy said, “Quick response is of utmost importance. We will focus on improving the efficiency of response teams by utilising the latest technology and basic policing.”

The CP said the SHE Teams will be strengthened further to ensure increased safety for women. He also promised strict, transparent and accountable policing. On the talks of friendly policing, Sreenivasa Reddy clarified, “When we say friendly policing, it means we will be friendly with law-abiders. But we will be tough with the lawbreakers. If you break traffic rules, you’ll be given a challan. But if you’re into drugs or other illegal activities, we’ll be extremely serious about it.”

Acknowledging that traffic is a major concern, the CP said , “I have worked as a Traffic DCP for two-and-a-half years. During that time, we brought in many traffic reforms, including markings and cat eyes, for the first time in the city. I will look into the problems and bring some improvement.”

Diverse experience

In the past, CP Sreenivasa Reddy has recovered rocket launchers from Maoists while working in Mahbubnagar district, and also busted interstate gangs in Nellore. However, his most high-profile case was the exposé of the 2012 liquor scam as part of which he arrested many corrupt officials as Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) joint director in undivided AP. He also established a coastal security system in Andhra Pradesh as the first Deputy Inspector General of Police of Coastal Security.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: “Pack off from the city, if you’re into drugs. We are not going to tolerate you, no matter how big you are. You don’t have a place here,” said Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy while taking charge as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) for Hyderabad City here on Wednesday. Transforming Hyderabad into a drug-free city is the top priority of the 1994-batch IPS officer, who had earlier served as the Additional Director General of Police, Organisations and Legal. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “As per the chief minister’s order, we want to root out drugs from the state but for that, we need to first focus on Hyderabad as the supply is high here. If we control the supply here, we can control the supply across the state.”To make this possible, the Hyderabad commissionerate will coordinate with its Cyberabad and Rachakonda counterparts. The CP warned that strict action would be taken against anyone involved in drugs and other illegal activities. “It has come to our attention that many people in the cinema industry are consuming drugs. In this regard, we will be conducting a meeting with the senior members of the film fraternity,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Addressing other crimes in the city, Sreenivasa Reddy said, “Quick response is of utmost importance. We will focus on improving the efficiency of response teams by utilising the latest technology and basic policing.” The CP said the SHE Teams will be strengthened further to ensure increased safety for women. He also promised strict, transparent and accountable policing. On the talks of friendly policing, Sreenivasa Reddy clarified, “When we say friendly policing, it means we will be friendly with law-abiders. But we will be tough with the lawbreakers. If you break traffic rules, you’ll be given a challan. But if you’re into drugs or other illegal activities, we’ll be extremely serious about it.” Acknowledging that traffic is a major concern, the CP said , “I have worked as a Traffic DCP for two-and-a-half years. During that time, we brought in many traffic reforms, including markings and cat eyes, for the first time in the city. I will look into the problems and bring some improvement.” Diverse experience In the past, CP Sreenivasa Reddy has recovered rocket launchers from Maoists while working in Mahbubnagar district, and also busted interstate gangs in Nellore. However, his most high-profile case was the exposé of the 2012 liquor scam as part of which he arrested many corrupt officials as Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) joint director in undivided AP. He also established a coastal security system in Andhra Pradesh as the first Deputy Inspector General of Police of Coastal Security. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp